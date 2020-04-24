Goodell: NFL Draft coming to Las Vegas in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL Draft will come to Las Vegas in 2022.

He made the announcement just before the Las Vegas Raiders’ second-ever pick. They drafted Damon Arnette, a corner back from Ohio State.

Goodell congratulated Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), the Raiders and Raider Nation.

“We’re thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the Draft in Las Vegas in 2022,” said LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill. “While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year, we plan to make the 87th annual NFL Draft an Only Vegas experience football fans will never forget.”

The 2020 draft was slated to take place in Las Vegas but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, LVCVA approved a budget of $2.4 million for costs associated with hosting the event.

The draft was planned to take place along the Strip, with events held at MGM and Caesars Entertainment properties. According to a news release, previously planned locations will remain as is for 2022.

Caesars Entertainment is set to host the NFL Draft Main Stage next to its Forum Conference Center, the release says. Caesars Forum will host Selection Square. The NFL Draft Experience will be located adjacent to the main stage.

Finally, the Fountains of Bellagio will play host to the Draft Red Carpet.

More plans will be announced as we get closer to the 2022 event.