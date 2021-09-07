Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Gonzaga coach Mark Few signals to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara in Spokane, Wash. Few has been cited for driving under the influence. The Coeur d’Alene Press and Spokesman-Review acquired a police report through a public information request that says Few was stopped Monday evening, Sept. 6, after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding.” (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence.

The Coeur d’Alene Press and Spokesman-Review acquired a police report through a public information request that says Few was stopped Monday evening after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding.”

The report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. The report says Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08. There was no immediate comment from Gonzaga.

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is scheduled to play the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 26 in the Continental Tire Challenge.