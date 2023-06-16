Fans crowd into Toshiba Plaza as the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup on June 14, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The rally to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup win will begin after the parade on Saturday. MGM Resorts International announced tips for fans who are planning to attend.

The rally will take place at Toshiba Plaza in front of T-Mobile Arena and will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

Event parking rates will be in effect at ARIA, Park MGM, New York-New York, Excalibur, and MGM Grand. Standard parking rates apply at other MGM Resorts properties.

Prohibited items at Toshiba Plaza include:

No backpacks or bags of any size will be permitted except for small clutches (9″ x 5″ x 2″ max)

Weapons, Firearms, Knives, Pepper Spray, or Mace

Illegal Drugs or Substances

Flammable Liquids, Aerosol Cans, Laser Pointers, Flares, or Fireworks

Balls, Projectiles, or Optical Illusions

Patrons Without Shoes or Shirts

Masks or Chains but Covid-type face masks are allowed

Drones, Tripods, or Monopods

Animals or Pets (accommodations made for trained, harnessed, and housebroken service animals)

Unapproved Pamphlets, Handouts, Ads, or Flyers

Clothing, garments, or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization toward any person(s)

Unapproved mascots/street performers

Signs, Flags, or Banners exceeding 11” x 17” or attached to a pole/stick

Signs may not contain or display obscene or offensive language and/or pictures as determined by T-Mobile Arena Management

Management reserves the right to prohibit or remove a sign or banner at any time

Water will be for sale and fans can also request complimentary cups of water at food and beverage stands in Toshiba Plaza.

Restroom use will be available as Port-a-potties will be placed around the plaza for visitors’ use.

The plaza will also offer two cooling stations for any medical needs that may arise.

Those planning on attending other VGK festivities including the parade should be advised that other restrictions and rules may apply. For more information on parade route restrictions click HERE.