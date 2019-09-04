Web Extra: Marc-Andre Fleury Interview

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Marc-Andre Fleury was at today’s Vegas Golden Knights charity golf tournament. He talked to Ron Futrell, Sports Reporter for 8 News Now about the off-season, the Knights upcoming season and some golf.

The Knights begin practice next week for their third season as a National Hockey League franchise. They have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of their first two seasons and are considered one of the top teams in the NHL.

The Knights begin their pre-season Sunday Sept. 15 at home against the San Jose Sharks.