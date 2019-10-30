Web Extra: Knights Nate Schmidt talks about returning to practice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt has been out of action since the opening minutes of the opening game of the season. Schmidt had to be helped off the ice with a lower body injury in that game. 13 games later Schmidt has finally returned to the ice for practice and he hopes to return to action this week with the Knights.

The Knights have gone 8 and 5 without Schmidt in the lineup, but it’s clear they have struggled against the top teams in the NHL. Also back on the ice this week after injuries are forward Alex Tuch and goalie Malcolm Subban.

The Knights next game is home on Thursday October 31 (Halloween) against the Montreal Canadians.