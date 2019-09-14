Web Extra: Golden Knights Shea Theodore talks to media about cancer diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore announced this week that he underwent testicular cancer surgery during the off-season. The surgery was a success.

Today was opening day of Golden Knights Training Camp, Theodore did not take the ice, but he did talk to the media after practice. This is the full video of his news conference in the Knights locker room.

The Golden Knights begin the preseason on Sunday against Arizona. Their regular season opener is Tuesday October 2 against San Jose. The Sharks knocked the Knights out of the playoffs after a controversial major penalty call last season.