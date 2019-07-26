Web Extra: Golden Knights Deryk Engelland Talks New Contract

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Golden Knights Defenseman Deryk Engelland signed a new contract this week. It’s a one year deal with $700,000 as base salary, but could rise to $1.5 million with incentives.

Engelland is 37 years old and entering his 3rd season with the Golden Knights. He is considered a team leader and has had a solid career as an NHL defenseman.

This is video from Engelland’s news conference with the media following the announcement of his new contract.

The Golden Knights begin their 3rd season as an NHL franchise September 2 at home against the San Jose Sharks.