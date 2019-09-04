Web Extra: Golden Knights Alex Tuch Interview

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights begin official practices next week, but today they held their annual Charity Golf Tournament. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now talked with Tuch about the upcoming season.

The Golden Knights are entering their third season in the NHL. They have made the playoffs each of their first two seasons, making the Stanley Cup Final in Season One.

The Knights finished last season with a controversial Game 7 loss at San Jose and the players believe that will help motivate them for their third season as an NHL franchise.