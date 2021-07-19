Golden Knights introduce new players at Monday news conference

Philadelphia Flyers’ Nolan Patrick skates during an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In their first VGK news conference, recently acquired Golden Knights forwards Nolan Patrick and Brett Howden both said they are excited to get to Vegas.

The Knights’ first-ever draft pick, Cody Glass, was traded on Saturday to Nashville for Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick in a three-team deal.

The Philadelphia Flyers traded Patrick and Philippe Meyers for Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis, according to TSN. Patrick was flipped to Vegas for Glass.

The 22-year-old center has appeared in 297 NHL games, all with the Philadelphia Flyers, and has posted 70 points (30 G, 40 A) after being selected as the second overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He recorded a career-high 31 points (13 G, 18 A) during the 2018-19 season with Philadelphia.

The Knights also acquired Brett Howden from the New York Rangers in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and defenseman Nick DeSimone.