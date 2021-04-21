WATCH: Knights’ Lehner speaks out about NHL’s restrictive COVID policies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Knights goalie Robin Lehner is one of the most outspoken players in the NHL. He has been known for being upfront and direct about issues that are important to him.

At Wednesdays Zoom news conference with the media, Lehner spoke out about the NHL’s restrictive polices on player movement, even after they had been vaccinated.

Among other things, Lehner says, “We are vaccinated and we are still trapped in a prison.” Lehner has been candid about his mental health issues and he talks directly to the effects that COVID restrictions can have on those with mental health problems. Click above to watch the full interview.