VIDEO: Nate Schmidt talks about being traded from Las Vegas to Vancouver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former Vegas Golden Knights player Nate Schmidt says it was tough to hear the news that he was traded from the Knights to the Vancouver Canucks. “Going through what we went through as a group and what the city went through on October 1st (shooting in 2017) and just being part of that and going back three weeks to when we first got there…what a phenomenal place with phenomenal people…it’s something, we’ll all heal together.”

Schmidt was traded to the Canucks for a 3rd round draft pick in 2022. The main reason the deal was made was to make room in the salary cap for defenseman Alex Pietrangelo who was signed by the Golden Knights on Monday.

Schmidt, who was a fan favorite in Las Vegas and part of the original Knights team and got emotional during the Zoom call with the media said that leaving Las Vegas is still a “fresh wound.”