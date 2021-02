LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights will play the Colorado Rockies Saturday February 20 on an ice rink set up on a golf course in Lake Tahoe. As crazy as this sounds, the NHL and its fans love these outdoor games and this may be the most unique of all the settings.

The Boston Bruins will play the Philadelphia Flyers at the same arena on Sunday February 21. The rink is being built at the Edgewood Resort at Stateline, CA/NV