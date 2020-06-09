VIDEO: Golden Knights hold first practice since shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights got back to work this week at City National Arena. The teams’ first practice since March 12 when the coronavirus fears shut down the National Hockey League.

The league had mandated only 6 players can attend practice. The Knights had goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, forwards Mark Stone, Max Pacoretty and Paul Stastny along with defenseman, Nick Holden and Deryk Engelland.

The NHL hopes to resume full workouts by July 11 and then return to play by late July, early August with 24 teams competing in a modified Stanley Cup Playoff.