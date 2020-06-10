VIDEO: Golden Knights closed workout Wednesday at City National Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are continuing their closed workouts at City National Arena. Per NHL rules, no fans or media are allowed in the workouts at this point and only 6 players can be on the ice at a time.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Nick Holden and Deryk Engelland skated during the Wednesday session.

The NHL is in Phase Two of its “Return to Play” plan. They hope to be holding full practice sessions by this time next month, and then begin play in late July or early August.