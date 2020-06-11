VIDEO: Golden Knight Mark Stone talks to media about workouts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights have been holding limited workouts this week. Forward Mark Stone has been among the participants. He talked to the media Wednesday about how the workouts are going and what he expects as the NHL hopes to continue its season by going straight to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Workouts are limited to 6 players on the ice at a time. The NHL hopes to resume full workouts on July 10, then perhaps late July or early August begin the 24-team Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Knights would get an opening round bye because they won the Pacific Division this season.