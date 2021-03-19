VGK’s Karlsson added to NHL COVID list

SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 10: William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with control of the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 10, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Vegas Golden Knights prepare for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, they will be without one of their top players.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson was added to the NHL COVID list Friday. There is no word on if Karlsson has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the policy put forth by the NHL, “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others:

An initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol

Mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol

Required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol

Isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or

Quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

There is no word on how long Karlsson will be out.