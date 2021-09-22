VGK training camp opens at City National Arena, fans welcome

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights training camp begins Wednesday at City National Arena. The team has a few days before the first pre-season game against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

This season looks a bit different. Fan favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Ryan Reeves are no longer part of the team. The big question is how will the team’s chemistry hold up after Fleury as the goalie.

For the past two years, the Knights have been to the league semi-finals and are looking to go again. The Knights are not taking their first regular-season opponent — the expansion Seattle Kraken team — lightly.

“I just look at their lineup and it’s like us the first year. It’s like us. You can’t not be ready for them because they’ll be ready. They will work and that’s what we’ve done the first year and we caught a lot of teams by surprise. So, we got to be ready for them,” said Knights player Jonathan Marchessault.

Another great aspect of training camp is that fans will be allowed into team practices starting Thursday at 10 a.m.