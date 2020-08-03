VGK return to the ice this Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - The Vegas Golden Knights are winners of the Pacific Division in 2020, but they are looking for much more. Thursday the Knights get back to action (an exhibition game against Arizona) and the team released this video to get fans fired up for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Knights begin round-robin play with the top 4 seeds in the Western Conference on Monday afternoon with a game against Dallas. The round-robin play will determine seeding for the first round of the battle for the Stanley Cup. All four teams from the west will move on to that opening round.