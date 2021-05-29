VGK GM: T-Mobile Arena back to 100% capacity for Game 3 against Colorado

The Vegas Golden Knights bench celebrates the team’s final goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — T-Mobile Arena will be back to 100% capacity for Game 3 of the Second Round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, according to VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon.

He made the announcement Saturday during a news conference with the media.

Games one and two will be played in Denver. Game 1 is set for Sunday, May 30 at 5 p.m. PST.

The National Hockey League has not yet released the rest of the schedule.

GM Kelly McCrimmon:



We’re excited to announce that Game 3 against Colorado we’ll be back to 100% capacity and beyond. #KnightUp — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 29, 2021

On Friday, the league released an update on its face coverings for spectators and the reinstallation of plexiglass shielding behind home and visitor teams’ penalty boxes.

Fans will no longer be required to wear a face covering while in the arena, effective for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, each organization is “free to establish its own face covering policy for its spectators, which policy will be subject to applicable rules and regulations in its local

jurisdiction that govern whether vaccinated individuals and unvaccinated individuals are

required to wear a face covering while indoors at an NHL Game.”