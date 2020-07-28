VGK GAME SCHEDULE: Where, how to watch Golden Knights exhibition and round-robin games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have announced the broadcast information for their upcoming games as part of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

The team is scheduled to play one exhibition game and three round-robin games before the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Each Knights game during the 2020 postseason will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The current schedule with additional information is below (subject to change):

Thursday, July 30 – Exhibition vs. Arizona (7 p.m. PT) WATCH: NHL Network

Monday, August 3 – Round-robin vs. Dallas (3 p.m. PT) WATCH: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Thursday, August 6 – Round-robin vs. St. Louis (Time TBD) WATCH: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Saturday, August 8 – Round-robin vs. Colorado (Time TBD) WATCH: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain



TELEVISION BROADCAST

For the three round-robin games and first round matchups, AT&T Sportsnet will carry a live 30-minute pregame show and a postgame show. Fans can tune in to watch with live commentary from Dave Goucher, Shane Hnidy, Stormy Buonantony, Gary Lawless, Daren Millard and Mike McKenna.

RADIO BROADCAST

Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM will broadcast each of the team’s games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The network will have a pregame show that begins 30 minutes prior to every game. Each game during the 2020 playoff run can also be heard on ESPN Deportes 1460 AM.

PLAYOFF MERCHANDISE

The Arsenal at City National Arena is currently selling playoff merchandise. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a maximum of 30 customers allowed inside at all times.