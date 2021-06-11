VGK-Canadiens tickets go on sale today at 3 p.m. for Knights home games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Single-game tickets for Vegas Golden Knights games against the Montreal Canadiens will go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. today, according to the team.

The Knights and the Canadiens will play Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m., and Game 2 will be Wednesday, June 16 at 6 p.m.

For tickets, go to this link at axs.com. Some presales are already under way.

If necessary, additional games in Las Vegas are scheduled for Tuesday, June 22 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 26 at 5 p.m.