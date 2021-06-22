GAME 5: Montreal leads 1-0 at end of 1st period

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals between Las Vegas and Montreal is Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. The series is currently tied 2-2 after Vegas pulled out an overtime win in Game 4 on Sunday.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PST. Marc-Andre Fleury will get the start in net.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

PERIOD 1: Canadiens’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi scores at 8:45 into the 1st; assists from Anderson and Byron

END OF 1ST: Canadiens take 1-0 lead over Knights

The Golden Knights are 21-5-2 at home and expect this game to be a big and loud one, filled with 18,000 fans.

Vegas has been without first line forward Chandler Stephenson since game one of the series, but he is back in the lineup tonight.

“The mindset right now is to worry about one game. We did a good job of battling back and tying it up and now we just take care of tonight,” Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar said during the media availability Tuesday morning.

“I don’t think any of us are feeling pressure. I think the biggest thing for our group is playing our style of play which is a fast-paced style,” Vegas defenseman Nick Holden said.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -238, Canadiens +197; over/under is 5

The Canadiens are 11-10-7 on the road. Montreal is 24th in the league with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 2.9 goals, 5.0 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Chandler Stephenson: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Jake Evans: out (concussion).