LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will play in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic, according to a Monday news release.

The Golden Knights will face off against the Seattle Kraken in the outdoor contest at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1, 2024.

The 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic continues the tradition the league established in 2008 of hosting a regular season outdoor game at the onset of the new year.

The Golden Knights are 5-1-0 against the Kraken in their six games against each other. This season, the two will meet again in Las Vegas on April 11 and in Seattle on April 13 to conclude their 2022-23 regular season.

More details about the winter classic, including ticketing information and the game start time, will be announced at a later date. For news and updates on the event, visit this link.