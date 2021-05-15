Vegas Golden Knights to host pop-up vaccine clinic before Sunday’s game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Go to a hockey game and get a vaccine! The Vegas Golden Knights are partnering with Immunize Nevada and Smith’s Food and Drug to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic before the team’s first playoff game on Sunday.

The pop-up clinic will be held at Toshiba Plaza, in front of T-Mobile Arena, on Sunday, May 16 before the 12 p.m. PT game against the Minnesota Wild.

Vaccines will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. PT.

We've had VGK tattoos at playoff games… VGK weddings at playoff games……



This year, we'll have VGK COVID-19 Vaccines in partnership with @ImmunizeNV and @MySmithsGrocery!!



Click below for info on how you can participate in our vaccine clinic!https://t.co/2JdEka2dQD — x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 15, 2021

Nevadans 12 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. The organization says participants will receive a variety of team-branded items as part of the clinic, including a hat and exclusive sticker.

Masks are required to be worn at all times, the Vegas Golden Knights noted in a news release on Saturday.

In accordance with NHL protocols, all fans in attendance for games at T-Mobile Arena will be required to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.