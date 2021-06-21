Vegas Golden Knights to host Game 6 watch party at Las Vegas Ballpark

APRIL 14, 2019: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you have plans for Game 6 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Semifinals?

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Monday that the team will host an official watch party at Las Vegas Ballpark for Game 6 when Vegas faces Montreal.

Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 24. The watch party will begin one hour before puck drop.

Admission for the watch party is $5 per person, plus applicable fees. Children age two and under are free. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased online at this link and are also available at the venue’s box office.

All seating is general admission in the stadium seats, or on the field with towels, blankets or pillows. Chairs will not be allowed inside the park, according to the organization.

Select concessions will be open during the game.