Vegas Golden Knights to donate additional 1200 meals to first responders

VEGAS (May 4, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 4, that the organization will continue to provide hot, ready to eat meals to local medical professionals and first responders by expanding their meal donation program.

As a part of the program, the Golden Knights will be teaming up with Country Financial to donate 1,200 meals to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department employees throughout the Southern Nevada Area starting on Tuesday, May 5.

“With stay at home orders adding stress to couples and families during this pandemic, domestic violence calls which are considered the most dangerous for law enforcement, are reported to have increased in many communities,” said Travis Streck agency manager for Country Financial. “We appreciate all of the dedicated individuals working on the front lines, who are putting themselves at risk, not only today, but every day. In honor of the upcoming National Police Week, we’re pleased to partner with the Vegas Golden Knights to extend its meal initiative and deliver 1,200 meals to our law enforcement throughout the Greater Las Vegas Metropolitan Area to show our gratitude.”

Streck and several representatives from his agency were able to take advantage of a Country Financial program called Operation Helping Heroes to make the donation, which in 2020 will donate $3 million to first responders, medical workers and military service members in the communities it does business in.

The Golden Knights began their meal donation program in April as a way to thank and support those working tirelessly to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. To date, the team have provided over 7,500 meals to medical professionals and first responders throughout the Vegas Valley. The meal donation program was made possible by generous donations from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, select Vegas Golden Knights players and staff and select Vegas Golden Knights partners.

Additional contributions may be announced at a later date.