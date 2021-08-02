Vegas Golden Knights to distribute school supplies for teachers, students this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members of the Golden Knights are helping local students and teachers prepare to go back to the classroom this week!

Before students return to school on Aug. 9, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Public Education Foundation are partnering to help distribute supplies Aug. 2-6.

The first 500 teachers who show up to City National Arena on Monday, Aug. 2, can receive a pre-packed bag of school supplies from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., while supplies last. The event will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Teachers will need to present their CCSD ID when they pick up their bags and remain in their cars.

The Golden Knights will also be dropping off supplies at five preselected elementary schools throughout the Las Vegas valley. Former Golden Knight Deryk Engelland, some current Golden Knights, Chance and members of the VGK Cast will be part of the distribution throughout the week.

Full schedule for supply drop-offs:

August 4 at 10 a.m. – Robert Taylor Elementary School, 144 Westminster Way, Henderson, NV

August 5 at 10 a.m. – Doris Hancock Elementary School, 1661 S Lindell Rd, Las Vegas, Nevada

August 5 at 11:30 a.m. – HP Fitzgerald Elementary School, 2651 Revere St, North Las Vegas, Nevada

August 6 at 10 a.m. – Vegas Verdes Elementary School, 4000 W El Parque Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada

August 6 at 11:30 a.m. – Richard Rundle Elementary School, 425 N Christy Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada

For those who wish to support the drive, a list of supplies in need can be found and donated by visiting https://thepef.org/give/.