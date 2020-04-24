Vegas Golden Knights team up with North America Scholastics eSports for Minecraft Face-off

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are teaming up with the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF), to find North America’s best hockey fans and Minecraft designers for the 2020 Minecraft Face-Off. NASEF is looking for teams of up to four students in grades 3rd-12th who want to face-off against teams throughout the United States and Canada for a chance to win prizes.

The competition will give students the chance to design a hockey team logo, jersey, and even the next generation hockey arena. NASEF leverages massive youth interest in esports by teaching students about career options that exist in esports, professional sports, and other industries.

Students may develop gaming abilities, but the focus is on learning and practicing skills in related careers like shoutcasting, marketing, artwork and design, and more. Three design challenges as part of the Minecraft Face-off has been developed for teams to complete and submit via Flipgrid by Friday, May 15, 2020.

NASEF will host a stream on Friday, Apr. 24, 2020 at 12 p.m. PST on the NASEF Twitch Channel, as they will review each challenge, share tips, information, how-tos, and live builds.

For more on what you need to know for the competition look below: