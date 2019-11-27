Vegas Golden Knights offer Holiday Ticket Packs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Special Vegas Golden Knights holiday packs are on sale as part of an exclusive pre-sale for VGK Can’t-Wait-List members.

The two packs are named after characters from the famous holiday movie, “Home Alone,” “Harry,” and “Marv.”

Don't stay Home Alone this holiday szn 🎄



VGK Holiday Ticket Packs are here just in time for the holidays! 😁https://t.co/tAb08xK74R — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 26, 2019

Both packs start at $350 and include one ticket to each of the three respective games, a ticket to two Fortress Invitational games at T-Mobile Arena on January 4, and a $25 gift card to the Arsenal.

What else could we be forgetting?



…



…



MARCHY! 😱 pic.twitter.com/shBor1AyiN — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 26, 2019

“Each package is highlighted by three Golden Knights games because fans know The Fortress is our house and we have to defend it, ya filthy animals,” said Vegas Golden Knights Vice President of Ticketing and Suites Todd Pollock.

Fans will also have the option to add on a fourth game to receive a Golden Knights branded stocking.

Harry Pack – starting at $350, includes one ticket to all three games, one ticket to two Fortress Invitational Games, and a $25 gift card to the Arsenal

Saturday, January 11 – Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. PT

– Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. PT Monday, February 17 – Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. PT

– Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. PT Tuesday, March 17 – Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. PT

– Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. PT Fortress Invitational: Saturday, January 4

Consolation Game

Championship Game

Marv Pack – starting at $350, includes one ticket to all three games, one ticket to two Fortress Invitational Games, and a $25 gift card to the Arsenal

Thursday, January 2 – Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. PT

– Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. PT Saturday, February 15 – New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. PT

– New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. PT Friday, February 28 – Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. PT

– Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. PT Fortress Invitational: Saturday, January 4

Consolation Game

Championship Game

The Can’t-Wait-List is for fans who want to take the first step in becoming a Golden Knights Season Ticket Member.

If packs are still available following the exclusive presale for Can’t-Wait-List members, they will be made available to the general public at a later date.