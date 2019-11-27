Vegas Golden Knights offer Holiday Ticket Packs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Special Vegas Golden Knights holiday packs are on sale as part of an exclusive pre-sale for VGK Can’t-Wait-List members.
The two packs are named after characters from the famous holiday movie, “Home Alone,” “Harry,” and “Marv.”
Both packs start at $350 and include one ticket to each of the three respective games, a ticket to two Fortress Invitational games at T-Mobile Arena on January 4, and a $25 gift card to the Arsenal.
“Each package is highlighted by three Golden Knights games because fans know The Fortress is our house and we have to defend it, ya filthy animals,” said Vegas Golden Knights Vice President of Ticketing and Suites Todd Pollock.
Fans will also have the option to add on a fourth game to receive a Golden Knights branded stocking.
Harry Pack – starting at $350, includes one ticket to all three games, one ticket to two Fortress Invitational Games, and a $25 gift card to the Arsenal
- Saturday, January 11 – Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. PT
- Monday, February 17 – Washington Capitals, 3 p.m. PT
- Tuesday, March 17 – Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. PT
- Fortress Invitational: Saturday, January 4
- Consolation Game
- Championship Game
Marv Pack – starting at $350, includes one ticket to all three games, one ticket to two Fortress Invitational Games, and a $25 gift card to the Arsenal
- Thursday, January 2 – Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. PT
- Saturday, February 15 – New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. PT
- Friday, February 28 – Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. PT
- Fortress Invitational: Saturday, January 4
- Consolation Game
- Championship Game
The Can’t-Wait-List is for fans who want to take the first step in becoming a Golden Knights Season Ticket Member.
If packs are still available following the exclusive presale for Can’t-Wait-List members, they will be made available to the general public at a later date.