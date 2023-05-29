LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights won the Western Conference on Monday night clinching their second Stanley Cup Final appearance.

The team announced its on-sale ticket information for the Stanley Cup Final home games minutes after the 6-0 win over the Dallas Stars during the holiday weekend. The Golden Knights are now set to play against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, June 3 at T-Mobile Arena.

On Tuesday, May 30, at 1 p.m. a limited number of single-game tickets for the Stanley Cup Final series will go on sale to the general public. Purchases made for any games not played will be refunded within 10-14 business days.

Vegas Golden Knights Full Season Ticket Members, as part of their annual membership agreement, automatically retain their season ticket locations for every home playoff game played at T-Mobile Arena.

Fans interested in purchasing a season ticket membership for the 2023-24 season are encouraged to contact the Golden Knights Ticketing Team at 702-645-4259.

There will be five different ticketing categories for Stanley Cup Final games played at T-Mobile Arena.

For more information on purchasing tickets CLICK HERE.