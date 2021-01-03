Vegas Golden Knights GM holding 4 p.m. news conference to discuss team’s start of training camp

WATCH LIVE:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will discuss the team’s start of training camp during a news conference Sunday.
8 News Now will stream the press conference at 4 p.m.
Training camp opened for the Knights on Sunday, ahead of a modified 56-game regular season that will conclude in mid-May.
On Jan. 1, the Knights announced a camp roster that includes four goaltenders, 24 forwards and 12 defensemen.
The Golden Knights open their season Thursday, Jan. 14 at home against the Anaheim Ducks.