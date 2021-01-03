Vegas Golden Knights GM holding 4 p.m. news conference to discuss team’s start of training camp

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: The logo of the Vegas Golden Knights jersey during their game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on October 04, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will discuss the team’s start of training camp during a news conference Sunday.

8 News Now will stream the press conference at 4 p.m.

Training camp opened for the Knights on Sunday, ahead of a modified 56-game regular season that will conclude in mid-May.

On Jan. 1, the Knights announced a camp roster that includes four goaltenders, 24 forwards and 12 defensemen.

The Golden Knights open their season Thursday, Jan. 14 at home against the Anaheim Ducks.