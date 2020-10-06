Vegas Golden Knights donates $2.7 million to the Las Vegas valley during 2019-20 season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights released a recap of the team’s foundation efforts in the community throughout the 2019-20 season. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports various Las Vegas non-profit organizations that fall under the following five pillars:

Health and Wellness

Youth Sports

Military and First Responders

Hunger and Homelessness

Education

During the 2019-20 season, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation has donated to-date over $2.7 million back to the Las Vegas Community.

Donations were raised throughout the season through various events and initiatives, including the foundation’s Golf Tournament, Knight to Remember Gala, game-day and online auctions, Charity Night, and the 51/49 raffle.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and team donated more than $1.2 million dollars to those that were in need during this time, as well as local medical professionals and first responders.

A total of $700,000 was donated to part-time workers to make up for the four home games missed at T-Mobile Arena during the regular season. $500,000 was donated in support of Nevada’s COVID-19 task force, and $45,000 was donated to Three Square.

In April, the VGK Foundation launched a meal donation program for local medical professionals, first responders, and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Over 13,000 total meals were donated through April and May.

The VGK Foundation also held the Red Cross Blood Drive at City National Arena on April 24. The units of blood were collected with safe social distancing enforced by all of those in participation.

The VGK Foundation also raised over $290,000 during the second annual Charity Knight on AT&T SportsNet during the telecast of Game Two against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Golden Knights Charity Knight Gym Bags filled with memorabilia and unique team-branded items were for purchase during the playoff matchup. Bags, memorabilia, and items were featured on-air by members of the VGK broadcast team throughout the extent of the telecast.

In September, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Cox Communications teamed up to help support Clark County School District educators with grants that upgrade their technology as they teach students through distance learning.

The Vegas Golden Knights franchise says Cox will provide teachers with complimentary super-fast, high-speed internet service for up to nine