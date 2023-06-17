LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of thousands of fans are anticipated for Saturday’s Stanley Cup championship parade on the Las Vegas strip in an event expected to rival the entertainment capital of the world’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

The parade route stretches a mile down The Strip, starting at Flamingo Road and extending to Tropicana Avenue, before culminating with a rally atop a stage constructed at Toshiba Plaza in front of the Knights’ home of T-Mobile Arena.

Fans crowd into Toshiba Plaza as the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup on June 14, 2023. (KLAS)

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley Thursday called the championship run “unbelievable” and “magical.”

“No one gave us any chance, and then the All-Star break came, pedal to the metal,” said Foley.

Tuesday’s dominating Game 5 performance saw the Knights win their first Stanley Cup, defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3. Golden Knights captain, Mark Stone, led the offensive attack with a hat trick that propelled another professional sports championship for Las Vegas.