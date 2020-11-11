Vegas Golden Knights announce plans for toy drive

LAS VEGAS (NKLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced Wednesday that its annual toy drive will start on Monday, Nov. 23, and go until Friday, Dec. 4.

Golden Knights fans are asked to bring new and unwrapped toys to donation bins placed at City National Arena and Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. Golden Knights Toy Drive posters will be available to fans that make a donation at either location while supplies last.

All toys will be donated to CASA Foundation, a local organization that supports the needs of children in foster care in Clark County.

The CASA Foundation is a non-profit organization established 35 years ago to serve the unmet needs of children in foster care in Clark County. The Foundation also provides supplementary support to the Eighth Judicial District Court CASA Program & its CASA volunteers who advocate for the best interest of children in foster care.

To find out more about the CASA Foundation and how you can assist, visit www.casafoundationlv.org. To learn about becoming a CASA volunteer, please visit www.casalasvegas.org and follow CASA on Facebook & Twitter.