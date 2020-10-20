Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights looking for in-arena talent

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 15: The Knights Crew cleans the ice during a break in a game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on September 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)

VEGAS (October 20, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights are accepting resumes for in-arena hosts and a game-day PA announcer. Both teams are looking for individuals who are ready to fully immerse themselves in the game day shenanigans at The Fortress and Orleans Arena. The Vegas Golden Knights are looking for an in-arena host, while the Henderson Silver Knights are looking for a PA announcer and in-arena hosts.

Individuals selected for these roles will be integral in maintaining Vegas’ reputation as the best in-arena experience in sports and assist in the launch of the Henderson Silver Knights. These roles will require working nights, weekends and holidays, and may include community appearances outside of game days.