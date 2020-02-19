Vegas Golden Knights acquire defenseman Alec Martinez from L.A. Kings

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 06: Alec Martinez #27 of the Los Angeles Kings skates on the ice during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at STAPLES Center on January 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Wednesday that the team had acquired defenseman Alec Martinez from the Los Angeles Kings.

To make the deal happen, the Knights traded a 2020 Second Round draft pick and a 2021 Second Round draft pick (originally belonging to St. Louis). The team has also recalled forward Nicolas Roy and defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Jimmy Schuldt.

Martinez, 32, is a veteran of 597 NHL games – all with the Kings – and has tallied 62 goals and 136 assists for 198 points to go with 185 penalty minutes in his NHL career. He has also appeared in 64 playoff games for Los Angeles, helping the Kings capture two Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014.

He has recorded 15 points (6 G, 10 A) to go with 30 penalty minutes in those postseason contests. This season, Martinez has posted eight points (1 G, 7 A) to go with 17 penalty minutes in 41 games.

The native of Rochester Hills, Michigan has also made two appearances (2018, 2019) with Team USA at the IIHF World Championships. In 2018, Martinez recorded three points (1 G, 2 A) in 10 games to help lead Team USA to a bronze medal.

Martinez was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the Fourth Round (97th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

