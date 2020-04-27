Vegas Golden Knights accept #AllInChallenge

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates on the ice during a break in the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Golden Knights will offer one lucky fan the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in the team’s 2021 training camp

VEGAS (April 27, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 27, that the team will be participating in the #AllInChallenge, joining hundreds of the world’s preeminent sports, music and entertainment figures in the fight to end hunger in light of the challenging times presented by the COVID-19 health crisis. Michael Rubin, founder and chairman of Fanatics, has challenged prominent organizations and individuals to donate some of their prized possessions and create unforgettable fan experiences with the goal of raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need.

In support of the #AllInChallenge the Golden Knights will offer one lucky fan the opportunity to experience the first day of the team’s 2021 training camp. Please note the exact date will be determined and communicated at a later time.

BEHIND THE SCENES WITH THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS AT 2021 TRAINING CAMP

On the first official day of training camp, the entire Golden Knights roster assembles to go through their fitness testing as well as several on-ice and off-ice photoshoots and videoshoots. The material captured during these sessions helps build out the renowned in-arena experience and video content that runs before and during Golden Knights home games and across the team’s social platforms.

For the #AllInChallenge, the Golden Knights are offering – for the first time ever – the opportunity for a lucky fan to participate in the first day of the team’s training camp with the players. The fan will go through all the stations alongside the current Golden Knights players, in addition to having their very own locker stall in the main locker room. Sit-down interviews, social room, green screen productions, in-arena on-ice video, the winner will be a Golden Knight for the day. To finish up, the fan will appear for a special segment on the team’s official podcast recapping their one of a kind experience. Hotel and airfare from the US is included.

For more information and for your chance to enter this sweepstakes, click here.