Vegas Golden Knight NHL draft picks continue in Montana; 2nd day stretched into 7 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day two of the NHL’s virtual draft was a marathon that stretched into seven hours! Rounds two through seven were covered Tuesday, but the big day was Monday, round one of the draft.

The first-rounders captured all the attention, and for the Knights their first round pick, Brendan Brisson, was sitting in a room at the University of Michigan when his name was called.

Brisson is going to be a freshman at Michigan and someday hopes to develop into an NHL player.

Brisson is going to be a freshman at Michigan and someday hopes to develop into an NHL player.

