LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the Vegas Golden Knights prepare for Game 5, fans packed City National Arena to show their support during practice and cheer them on!

“We were actually hoping that we would be able to make it, so we were like let’s go and give it a chance and we made it!” Charlotte a Las Vegas local said.

It’s a family affair for Charlotte, getting inside to watch the team was worth the wait, especially for her youngest.

“When the team first started with the first Stanley Cup, I was delivering him so he’s here with us,” Charlotte added.

Many people like Marc Chae who have been following the team from the beginning said this is what makes the next game so special, knowing we’re that much closer to winning the cup.

“It’s so cool to see how much the team grew and seeing all the new guys come in, it’s just wow,” Marc explained. ” I didn’t feel like there would be so many people joining the fanbase, but there’s also a lot of people moving here so it makes sense.”

It’s that sense of unity that draws in fans from all over.

“For him, it’s everything, that’s why mom drove him to the playoffs. We went to the game and now we’re here for a couple of days,” she said.

Patricia and her son Christian drove 12 hours from California, getting in as early as 6 a.m. to watch the team.

“It’s important for him because he has a rare condition and there’s not too many things for him and this attracted him and all the knights when they started here, I don’t want to get emotional, but it was important for him, and attracted him 100%!

Courtney Noa and her friend teamed up to bring their kids to practice. She knows how important this win is for Las Vegas.

“They’ve been here from the start and brought everyone together after the tragedy their first year,” Noa said.

With the Vegas Golden Knights being the first professional sports team in town, they had a lot to prove and even made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first year alone. Now taking home the cup is more than just a win for the team but a win for the Vegas community.

“That’s what we’re all hoping for. I think everyone is glued to the tv all the time, every day of every minute, stressing, panicking, and pacing,” Noa added.