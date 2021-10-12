Vegas defeats Seattle 4-3, ruins Kraken league debut

Golden Knights
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a battle of the two newest teams in the NHL.

Vegas, which made its league debut four years ago, held off a rally from the NHL’s latest addition in what turned out to be a scrappy effort from the Kraken in their franchise debut. Seattle erased a 3-0 deficit and tied the game, but Chandler Stephenson’s goal midway through the third period held up.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 25 saves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories