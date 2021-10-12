Vegas defeats Seattle 4-3, ruins Kraken league debut

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a battle of the two newest teams in the NHL.

Vegas, which made its league debut four years ago, held off a rally from the NHL’s latest addition in what turned out to be a scrappy effort from the Kraken in their franchise debut. Seattle erased a 3-0 deficit and tied the game, but Chandler Stephenson’s goal midway through the third period held up.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 25 saves.