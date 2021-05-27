Two more Knights players placed on Covid-19 list, Reaves and Krebs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 18: Ryan Reaves #75 of the Vegas Golden Knights warms up prior to Game Two of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There were questions about why Ryan Reaves did not play in last night’s 3-0 loss in Minnesota, today those questions were answered. Reaves has been placed on the NHL’s Covid-19 list. He joins defenseman Brayden McNabb, who was placed on the list yesterday, and Peyton Krebs, who was already out with a fractured jaw

This news comes as the Knights prepare for Game 7 against the Minnesota Wild Friday 6:00 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. This will be the Knights third Game 7 in team history, The Knights lost to the Sharks in 2018 and beat Vancouver in 2020. This is the first game 7 to be played in T-Mobile Arena.