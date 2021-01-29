Two more Knights games postponed; Feb. 1, 3 vs. Sharks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two more Vegas Golden Knights games have been postponed because of a COVID outbreak that has hit at least one player and one coach. The February 1 and 3 games against the San Jose Sharks have postponed and the Knights practice facility has been closed until further notice. The NHL sent out this statement:
NEW YORK (January 29, 2021) – The National Hockey League announced today that the games currently scheduled for February 1 and February 3 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks have been postponed and will be rescheduled for later in the season in San Jose. Currently, four members of the Golden Knights, including three coaches, are being isolated in connection with the League’s COVID Protocol. As a precautionary measure, the Golden Knights off-ice player areas at City National Arena (locker room, lounge, gym, training room and video room) will be closed to all players and team staff until further notice. City National Arena hockey programming, the Arsenal and MacKenzie River Pizza remain open at City National Arena and continue to operate under the guidelines set forth by the State of Nevada and local health officials.
The Golden Knights organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.
This is a developing story