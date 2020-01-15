Two-Minute Sports: Coach Gallant fired by Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights fired popular head coach Gerard Gallant on Wednesday. They have replaced him with former San Jose Sharks Coach Peter DeBoer. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now gives his thoughts.

Gallant had a .611 winning percentage with the Knights in his 2 and a half years with the expansion team. The Knights went to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago and lost in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Gallant was Coach of the Year in the NHL in 2018 and because the Knights had the top record in the Pacific Division two weeks ago, he earned the spot to coach during the upcoming All-Star Game in St. Louis the end of this month. No word if Gallant will still coach in the game.