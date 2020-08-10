Two-Minute Sports, Knights and Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two-Minute Sports for Monday August 10 Ron Futrell of 8 News Now has the latest on the Golden Knights and their match up with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Raiders continue their workouts at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson.

The Knights (-170) are solid favorites against the Blackhawks in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series that begins Tuesday 7:30 p.m. in Edmonton. The Knights will also have their top scorer, Max Pacioretty back for the series.

The Raiders continue their workouts. With the pre-season cancelled for the NFL this season, the Raiders are set to begin play Sunday September 13 at Carolina.