Two Knights’ players kneel for National Anthems before game in Edmonton

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two Golden Knights players knelt for the National Anthems of the USA and Canada prior to the round-robin game against Dallas in Edmonton. Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner were joined by two Dallas Stars players (Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson) in kneeling for the Anthems.

In the post-game news conference Reaves said he knelt to point out racial injustice and added his actions were not meant to be disrespectful to those who fought to defend freedom. Lehner, who was the winning goalkeeper for the Knights in their 5-3 win over Dallas, said that he discussed his actions with Reaves before the game and he felt the cause was important and that he wanted to support his teammate.

From Reaves:

“I have the utmost respect for everybody that’s gone over and fought and died for the freedom of this country. Bill Foley, our owner, is one of the best guy’s I’ve ever met, he’s a military guy, that’s not the message I’m trying to send.” “At the same time, those people go across seas and they go to war and families are torn apart in these wars for the freedom of this country, only to come back and find out this country isn’t free for everybody. I think that’s where I’m coming from.”

From Lehner:

“Everyone’s talking about conversation, education and listening … It’s time to start doing something, not just let this be a news cycle and forget about it and do it all over again. Everyone should have the same chance in society, everyone should be treated the same.”

This is a developing story.