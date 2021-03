Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, celebrates after center Chandler Stephenson, left, scored against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2020-21 regular-season schedule:

Game #162, Vegas at San Jose, originally scheduled for Feb. 25, is now scheduled for Friday, April 23 at 6 p.m. PT

Game #325, Vegas at Anaheim, originally scheduled for April 23, is now scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at 6 p.m. PT

The complete 2020-21 NHL regular-season schedule can be found at NHL.com/schedule.