Defenseman Shea Theodore scored in overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Jack Eichel and William Carrier also scored for the Knights, who ran their record to 9-2-0 as they begin a 5-game road trip. The Knights have a 4-1-0 record on the road and travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators on Thursday.

Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo assisted on Theodore’s goal.

Carrier’s goal late in the third period extended the game to overtime.

Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk had goals for the Capitals.

Logan Thompson was in net for the Knights, improving his record to 5-2-0.