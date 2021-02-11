Theodore out, Pietrangelo in for Knights vs. Ducks tonight

Anaheim Ducks (5-6-3, fifth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (8-1-1, first in the West Division)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 7 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas comes into a matchup with Anaheim as winners of three consecutive games.

Vegas went 39-24-8 overall and 15-6-2 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights scored 3.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.

Anaheim went 29-33-9 overall and 9-10-2 in division play a season ago. Goalies for the Ducks allowed 3.0 goals on 32.0 shots per game last season.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Defenseman Shea Theodore (unknown injury), Forward Tomas Nosek (COVID protocol).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).

