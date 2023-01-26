LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Defenseman Shea Theodore could return for the Golden Knights this weekend when they hit the Big Apple for a back-to-back challenge.

“It felt good, good team skate,” Theodore said updating his status Thursday after the Knights practiced at New York’s Madison Square Garden. “Pretty close. It still depends on what the coaches and trainers are saying.”

The team’s best offensive defenseman has been out since Dec. 9, when he hurt the lower part of his left leg in a collision with Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim.

The Knights are 9-9-2 since losing Theodore, who adds a puck-moving element to their attack, especially on the rush.

“I don’t know if he’ll play tomorrow,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday. “It’ll be kind of a game-time decision, day to day. We miss the transition on offense, the power-play acumen … all the help he creates on offense.”

The Knights take on the New York Rangers on Friday night in the city, then trek to Long Island to face the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Theodore had four goals and 18 assists in 29 games before the injury.

“As of right now, I feel pretty good,” Theodore said after the Thursday skate.

He said expects the coaches and the team’s medical personnel to make their decision based on how he feels during the day Thursday and heading into Friday’s game.

“It’s kind of how it feels throughout the day and tomorrow morning,” he said. “Then I guess, we’ll see.”

Cassidy said fourth-line left wing and grinder William Carrier will return against the Rangers after being out since Jan. 14 when he sustained an upper-body injury in a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.