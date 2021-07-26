Theodore and Knights make donation to breast cancer awareness

Announced today at a ceremony at City National Arena, Comprehensive Cancer Centers (Comprehensive) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore are taking their awareness and proactive measures to combat breast cancer to the next level.

Among the highlights of the ceremony, $100,000 total in new funding was announced for Kay’s Power Play including $50,000 stemming from a donation by Theodore as well as Comprehensive’s $500 per-point pledge based on Theodore’s points scored during the 2020-2021 season. An additional $50,000 was donated by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, including funds generated from a jersey auction during the Hockey Fights Cancer game.

Kay’s Power Play, a fund launched in November 2020 for Susan G. Komen Nevada, is named in Kay Darlington’s memory – she was Theodore’s grandmother and a beloved breast cancer patient at Comprehensive.

Thus far, the fund has supported nearly 150 Southern Nevadans, serving as a critical lifeline for those needing preventative resources like mammograms. Those most in-need – including the uninsured, underinsured and patients under 40 years-old, whose mammograms are not covered by insurance – have tapped into “Kay’s Power Play” for financial assistance to stay one step ahead of a potentially life-altering diagnosis.

As part of today’s ceremony, the Mammo Cup patch was launched. Inspired by playoff patches that don the jerseys of the teams that fight their way to the Finals each year, the initiative strives to get as many Southern Nevada women to have their annual mammograms as possible. At designated locations and after completing their mammogram, any and all Southern Nevada women may receive a limited edition and specially designed Mammo Cup patch that they may don on their favorite Golden Knights jersey or keepsake. As part of the Mammo Cup patch program, anyone who completes their annual mammogram is a true champion.

Beginning September 1, 2021, the Mammo Cup patch will be available for those completing their annual mammogram at select locations throughout the valley including Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging, Valley Health Systems, Desert Radiology and Pueblo Medical Imaging. Quantities are limited. Full details on Kay’s Power Play and participating Mammo Cup locations are available at www.cccnevada.com/kays-power-play/.